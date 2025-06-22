Washington Ups the Ante on Vietnam Trade Negotiations
What are the US and Vietnam really negotiating?
By: Khanh Vu Duc
The third round of US–Vietnam trade negotiations, originally scheduled for mid-June in Paris, was instead held—silently and strategically—in Washington from June 9 to 12. In a sharp contrast to expectations, this secretive round of talks wasn’t disclosed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade until June 15. No ad…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.