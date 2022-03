On March 22, those idly playing a computer game instead of working saw a notice suddenly pop up on the right sides of their screens asking them to be purchaser No. 7,217 out of 10,000 non-fungible tokens of Gustav Klimt’s 1907 painting “The Kiss,” a 180 cm square oil-on-canvas Art Nouveau work now hanging in the Oisterreichische Galerie Belvedere in Vie…