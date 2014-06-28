Visa Wellington On a Plate - 15 to 31 August

New Zealand’s largest and tastiest culinary festival, Visa Wellington On a Plate (VWOAP), is set to serve its sixth course of good times and great deals from 15-31 August.

The centrepiece of the festival is DINE Wellington, a fortnight where 100 of the region's finest eateries offer lunchtime set menus and dinner deals. Foodies can enjoy a bevy of over 100 Festival Events celebrating all things food and beverage including Beervana.

This year will also see the return of festival favourites including the MiNDFOOD Wellington On a Plate Award and MiNDFOOD Producer Awards, along with the popular Garage Project presents Burger Wellington competition.

There are many more courses being served. Grab your knife and fork, fill your plate with a feast of experiences at VisaWellingtonOnaPlate.com and be sure to go back for seconds. I certainly will be; yes the Wandering Palate will have his nose in the trough, having recently moved back to my hometown, Wellington.

There are a myriad of events over the 17 days and as Wellingtonian's will know, this festival is outrageously popular, so you need to book your events pronto.

For international gourmands thinking of where they might 'wander' next, how about Wellington! It's a fabulous foodie city and wonderfully compact; you can easily walk to most of the restaurants from the central city, but you will want to venture further... to the wine regions of Martinborough and Wairarapa.

And then there's the rest of New Zealand! If you enjoy touring vineyards then read this "Gone Fishing (for Pinot) in Middle Earth" click here

Below is a small selection of the Festival Events and DINE Wellington menus that will be on offer during VWOAP 2014. Event tickets will be bookable online through VisaWellingtonOnaPlate.com. Those without internet access can call 0800 TICKETEK (842 538) to purchase tickets directly.

Beervana

Can you beer the excitement? Hop to the capital this August for a journey of beer enlightenment at Beervana. With over 200 craft beers on offer and the opportunity to meet many of New Zealand’s best brewers in person, this is New Zealand’s premier craft beer celebration.

When: 22 & 23 August 2014

Where: Westpac Stadium, Waterloo Quay, Wellington

Price: Tickets from $45

Bees in the City; Bee informed

WBC Restaurant’s master beekeeper presents a masterclass on urban beekeeping, followed by an inspection of the restaurant’s city hives. You’ll enjoy a three course lunch showcasing WBC’s rooftop honey with accompanying beverages.

When: 20-22 & 27-29 August 2014

Where: WBC Restaurant, 1st Floor, 107 Victoria Street, Wellington

Price: $125

Cooking with Ice: Liquid Nitrogen Demo

No longer confined to the science lab, Liquid Nitrogen is used in the world's top kitchens to create spectacular dishes from lighter than air foams to ultra-smooth sorbets and ice creams. Chef Caitlin Le Harivel and resident mad scientist Darrell Smith from Cryogenic Products explore and explain the culinary possibilities of cooking at sub 190 degrees.

When: 16 August 2014

Where: Elements Cooking School, 144 Onepu Road, Lyall Bay, Wellington

Price: $65

Hannahs Laneway Banquet

An enchanting and whimsical neighbourhood feast that’s set to bring you down to flavour town. Packed with lights, picnic tables and funky beats, you’ll enjoy delectable local artisan food and beverage. The Hannahs Lane team including Six Barrel Soda Co., Pizza Pomodoro, Goldings Free Dive, All Good Organics, The Wellington Chocolate Factory, Red Rabbit Coffee & Co, Leeds Street Bakery and The Catering Studio (Egmont Street), are serving up a grand but cosy four course meal under a Bedouin style stretch tent. Each course will be matched with a Wellington regional beverage.

When: 17 August 2014

Where: Hannahs precinct car park, Wellington

Price: $110

Symphonic Feast

A night of truly orchestral proportions awaits. The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra joins Palliser Estate Wines for a spectacular evening of music and wine perfectly matched with a four course menu especially designed by Nick Arnold of Café Medici. Your evening will begin with Palliser Estate Methode Traditionelle and canapés before a fanfare heralds you into the atmospheric Barrel Hall. Dining in this intimate setting, guests will enjoy performances by the NZSO between courses throughout the evening.

When: 16 August 2014

Where: Palliser Estate, Kitchener Street, Martinborough

Price: $195

PigFish @ PreFab

The crew who brought you Cuba St's epic Oyster Saloon, coupled with the team and space at PreFab, now bring you PigFish - a here now, gone tomorrow eating joint. Think six kinds of freshly shucked oysters, Yellow Brick Road deep-fried snapper wings, roasted heads of land and sea, crispy ears, sticky pork hocks to share and crackling so good it'll be heard breaking for blocks. A rip roaring local food, vino, craft beer and live music mash up. No reservations necessary and 13 nights to get your fill.

When: 15-17, 20-24 and 27-31 August 2014

Where: PreFab Hall, 14 Jessie Street, Te Aro, Wellington

Price: On consumption

Madhatters Fare – Family Fun

An Alice in Wonderland-themed family fun event. Think dress-ups for the kids, oversized games, vegetables and treats. A pig on the spit will be turning and from that a three course buffet will be served – with a firm focus on giant food. Each course will be served by a different character. Don’t be late for this very important date!

When: 24 August 2014

Where: Furnace Café & Restaurant, 74 Ararino St, Trentham, Upper Hutt

Price: $35 (12 years and over); $12.50 (under 12 years)

Meet the Maker

Enjoy a unique opportunity to meet the makers behind some of Wellington’s finest products - tasting at each stop. Explore the art of coffee roasting at Mojo Roastery, enjoy a gelato making session at Gelissimo Gelato, learn how Six Barrel Soda Co. make their syrups the old fashioned way and wrap things up with a visit to Wellington’s newest chocolate factory where you’ll learn all about the bean to bar process. Yum!

When: 15, 18, 22, 25 & 29 August 2014

Where: Zest Food Tours, various locations, Wellington

Price: $99

Pig on a Spit and a Barrel of Beer

Award-winning eatery, Ti Kouka Cafe, is serving a family-style feast matching the Longbush Pork free range large black pig with Garage Project beers. The pork will be slow cooked over the whole day and the beers barrel conditioned - tapped and poured from traditional oak barrels and served under gravity on the night (as would have happened a hundred years ago). Diners will listen to Longbush talk about philosophies of the pork kind, while the guys behind Garage Project will explain the inspiration behind their beers.

When: 29 August 2014

Where: Ti Kouka Café, 76 Willis Street, Wellington

Price: $95

Tripe, Trotters and Testicles

Cross all your T's at this terrific table of treats. Head chef Jacob Brown will deliver five courses of delicacies from the fifth quarter.

When: 26 August 2014

Where: The Larder, 133 Darlington Road, Miramar, Wellington

Price: $80

DINE Wellington

DINE Wellington is the festival centrepiece where chefs are invited to design set menu lunches and dinners that showcase produce, products and suppliers from throughout the greater Wellington region. A local beverage is also included in the set menu price.

In 2014, 100 of the region's finest eateries have signed on. This year will also see the return of Garage Project presents Burger Wellington – the popular ‘battle of the burger’ – where 69 restaurants are competing to offer Wellington’s best burger. Some are lunch only, with others available for both lunch and dinner services. In addition, the MiNDFOOD Wellington On a Plate Award is back and will be awarded to the DINE Wellington menu that best reflects the Wellington region’s flavour and finesse. Here’s a taste of this year’s menu:

Beach Babylon

Beach Babylon is a retro beachside cafe and restaurant serving fresh New Zealand cuisine for brunch, lunch and dinner. Enjoy local Havana coffee, fondues, tropical cocktails, craft beers and wines. Dine inside or on Wellington’s stunning Oriental Parade.

LUNCH: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Kapiti pakari smoked cheddar fondue with chilli cornbread (V) (GF) OR Waikanae crabcakes with caper, paprika and lime remoulade and watercress salad.

Main: Blackened Yellow Brick Road fish of the day on a salad of okra, eggplant and sweet potato with mango salsa (GF) OR Zany Zeus paneer kofta Fijian curry with coconut, root vegetables, wild rice and poppadoms (V) (GF).

Dessert: Chocolate Lava Fondue – Whittaker’s dark chocolate and Smoke & Oakum's Gunpowder Rum fondue with tropical fruit (GF) OR lime and coconut cake with mango drizzle and Bees Blessing honey-infused cream.

Beverage: Palliser Estate Pencarrow Sauvignon Blanc 2014 OR Escarpment The Edge Pinot Noir OR Tuatara OR Garage Project tap beer OR Havana Coffee OR T Leaf T OR Hardie Boys Ginger Beer.

DINNER: $35 - choose any two courses plus a Wellington regional beverage. Add an extra course for $10. See lunch menu above for menu selections.

BURGER WELLINGTON: Babylon Five-O Burger

Mela Cider pulled pork with Harringtons Gypsy Bacon, guava BBQ sauce, grilled pineapple, Kingsmeade Wairarapa Jack cheese, fennel slaw and kumara chips: $23.

Bebemos

Bebemos is Newtown’s freshest relaxation headquarters. Enjoy 60+ international and local beers, a Latin-influenced menu, fine wines and cocktails. Park up next to the fire inside or in the heated outdoor beer garden.

LUNCH: $25 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Chupe: a South American seafood chowder with Zany Zeus cream, Yellow Brick Road clams, scallops and mussels, seasoned with merquen; a Chilean spice blend of smoked chilli, toasted coriander seeds, cumin and salt OR Argentinian-style empanadas stuffed with Zany Zeus cream cheese, spinach and caramelised red onions, served with red chimichurri and green chilli aioli (V).

Main: Chicken Milanesa; cashew and Kingsmeade parmesan crumbed free range chicken on latin-herbed potato with coleslaw and balsamic plum chutney OR Peruvian quinoa risotto with sun-dried tomatoes, Zany Zeus cream, Kingsmeade parmesan, chilies and The Daily Squeeze orange juice. Served with crusty Arobake sourdough (V).

Dessert: Black bean brownie with homemade berry compote and Zany Zeus greek yoghurt OR Latinised tropical Mess: layers of guava, berries, Zany Zeus greek yoghurt, mascarpone and meringue.

Beverage: Tuatara Pilsner OR Te Kairanga Sauvignon Blanc 2013 OR Pencarrow Pinot Noir 2012 OR Havana Coffee OR The Daily Squeeze juice.

DINNER: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: See lunch menu above.

Main: Island Bay Butchery steak rubbed with adobo spices, served on a kumara cake, with steamed green beans and green chilli aioli OR Peruvian quinoa risotto with sun-dried tomatoes, Zany Zeus cream, Kingsmeade parmesan, chilies and The Daily Squeeze orange juice. Served with crusty Arobake sourdough (V).

Dessert: See lunch menu above.

Beverage: See lunch menu above.

BURGER WELLINGTON: The Bambi and Brinza Burger

Island Bay Butchery venison patty with melted Zany Zeus smoked brinza and homemade balsamic plum chutney. Served with kumara fries and green chilli aioli: $21; with beer match $28.

Cafe Medici This Martinborough institution has a busy and vibrant atmosphere with an emphasis on fresh innovative food and great service. Martinborough’s outstanding wines complement the cafe’s award-winning food.

LUNCH: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Classic french onion soup with parmesan crostini OR Kingsmeade cheese soufflé with a roasted beetroot, lemon and hazelnut salad.

Main: Pirinoa lamb tagine with local quince, Lot 8 olives, Lavender’s Green preserved lemons, harissa and couscous OR Palliser Bay seafood pie - salmon, blue cod, prawns, spinach and a creamy potato parmesan top.

Dessert: Medici chocolate pot, mascarpone cream and biscotti OR rhubarb and apple crumble, house made vanilla bean custard.

Beverage: Glass of Pencarrow Estate Chardonnay OR Pinot Noir OR Mela Juice.

DINNER: $49 - choose any two courses plus a Wellington regional beverage. Add an extra course for $10

Starter: Crispy salt and pepper squid on Asian slaw, peanuts, coriander, mint and chilli lime dressing OR South Coast seafood chowder - local fresh fish and shellfish served with aioli and grilled sourdough.

Main: Crispy pork belly, skordalia, roasted black pudding and caramelised pear OR slow roasted salmon, braised local baby leeks, chorizo and potato croquettes.

Dessert: See lunch menu above.

Beverage: See lunch menu above.

BURGER WELLINGTON: Holy Cow

100% black angus burger with dry-smoked local bacon, Kingsmeade Wairarapa Jack cheese, caramelised onions, craft beer mustard on a Clareville sourdough bun: $20.

Charley Noble Eatery & Bar A smart yet humble eatery and bar showcasing local ingredients, natural wine and craft beer. With a wood-fired influenced menu, Charley Noble caters for every taste, no matter how hungry you are.

LUNCH: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Preston’s pigs tail salad, walnuts, pomegranate, currants and farro OR Wellington South Coast grilled octopus, eggplant, kumara and crispy capers.

Main: Preston's steak and Tuatara ale pot pie with salad OR Yellow Brick Road fish of the day, celeriac and sauce meuniere

Dessert: Whittaker's dark chocolate mousse OR Capital Produce apple and rhubarb crumble and EcoEgg custard.

Beverage: Tuatara beer OR Six Barrel Soda Co.

DINNER: $55 - choose any three courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: See lunch menu above.

Main: Pirinoa Station wood fired, rotisserie lamb shoulder OR Coq au Vin wood fired, grilled chicken, Capital Produce braised seasonal vegetables and Zany Zeus smoked yoghurt.

Dessert: EcoEgg pavlova and passionfruit curd OR Whittaker's chocolate mousse.

Beverage: Johner Estate Pinot Gris 2013 OR Six Barrel Soda Co.

BURGER WELLINGTON: Shooting Charley's Burger

Preston's beef burger, On Tray's Monterey Jack, bacon, pickles, house cut chips: $24.

Duke Carvell’s

Just off Cuba Street is one of the city’s hidden gems. A Wellington favourite serving shared plates that brings friends & families together no matter how grand or casual the occasion.

LUNCH: $35 - Choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage

Starter: Dukes jowl ham from Harringtons, fried brussels sprouts, Paddy Borthwick Pino Gris verjuice and ranch dressing OR dolmades, organic brown rice, Pinnacle Grove walnuts, marjoram shoots, pomegranate molasses burnt butter and Kingsmeade East Fresian yoghurt (V).

Main: Cook Strait groper, Island Bay Butchery bacon and rye crumb, celeriac, swede and Mt Victoria nasturtiums.

Dessert: Mt Victoria fennel ice cream with almonds and Wairarapa LOT Eight olive oil sponge, Garage Project poached pears and Commonsense organic puffed rice.

Beverage: Paddy Borthwick Pinot Gris 2013 OR local craft beer on tap OR Gentlemen's Beans Coffee.

DINNER: $50 - choose any three courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: See lunch menu above.

Main: Cook Strait groper, Island Bay Butchery bacon and rye crumb, celeriac, swede and Mt Victoria nasturtiums OR Cwmglyn cheese, Commonsense sprouted legumes, baby gem, chervil nage and mint (V).

Dessert: See lunch menu above.

Beverage: See lunch menu above.

BURGER WELLINGTON: The Duke's Double Down

Two buttermilk fried chicken thighs, crisp onions, bib lettuce, tomato sambal and smoked provolone with fries: $22.

Foxglove Bar and Kitchen

Foxglove Bar and Kitchen on Wellington’s waterfront is a blend of 1930s vintage glamour and West Hollywood lounge. Spacious yet intimate, all three bars and main dining room have unique personalities, and sweeping inner-harbour views.

LUNCH: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Orongo Bay oysters natural, condiment tray (GF) OR Waikanae Crab, wild fennel, garlic aioli and Clareville sourdough (GF option).

Main: Butter poached Yellow Brick Road snapper burger, watercress and sauce griviche OR PrimeStar short rib beef burger, Swiss cheese, rocket fuel and house pickles.

Dessert: Whittaker’s chocolate pudding and salted caramel peanut butter icecream.

Beverage: Burnt Spur Pinot Gris 2013 OR Six Barrel Soda Co.

DINNER: $55 - choose any three courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Ontrays and house charcuterie board with pickles OR Orongo Bay oysters natural with a condiment tray (GF).

Main: Harringtons pigs head torchon, braeburn apple, kimchi and bailey miso glaze OR Yellow Brick Road market fish, Cloudy Bay clams, brown butter and capers.

Dessert: Whittaker’s chocolate pudding and salted caramel peanut butter icecream OR “Pina colada” coconut crème, pineapple sorbet, gunpowder rum and mint.

Beverage: Johner Estate Pinot Gris 2013 OR Six Barrel Soda Co.

Little Beer Quarter

Little Beer Quarter is ‘beer geek’ heaven, tucked away in Edward Street. Its gastropub menu celebrates craft beer and complements their selection of over 100 bottled beers, with 14 rotating beers on tap, including two handpulls.

LUNCH: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Worldy Wellington Beer Drinker's Tasting Plate - pickled Wellington eggs, spicy marinated Wairarapa olives, toasted and candied Pinnacle Grove walnuts, Tuatara Helles battered gherkin, lemon and Greytown Gold saffron infused Kapiti Olive Oil with house-baked bread (V). Beer match - Panhead XPA.

Main: Good Old Fashioned Sandwich – Beef brisket braised in whiskey, brown sugar, orange juice, zest and bitters with Love Honey honey, chipotle and Panhead APAioli dressed coleslaw on a Pandoro quadro frumento wholemeal bap; lettuce, tomato and beer-battered fries. Beer match - Yeastie Boys Hud-a-wa OR Massaman curry with Hing’s tofu, root vegetables, peanuts on Hing’s fresh noodles (V), (GF). Beer match - ParrotDog DeadCanary.

Dessert: Beery banana split with Kapiti vanilla bean ice cream, 100s and 1000s and Tuatara Porter butterscotch sauce with Zany Zeus organic cream (V), (GF). Beer match - Tuatara Porter.

Beverage: Palliser Estate Pencarrow Sauvignon Blanc or Escarpment The Edge Pinot Noir OR course matched Wellington craft beer OR Flight Coffee OR T Leaf T OR Six Barrel Soda Co.

DINNER: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage. Add an extra course for $10. See lunch menu above for menu selections.

BURGER WELLINGTON: The Big Mack Daddy Burger

Two angus beef patties, special paprika and dill pickle sauce, house-made pickle, aged cheddar cheese, red onion rings and lettuce on a Pandoro sesame seed bun with hoppy seasoned hand-cut shoestring fries: $23 OR $30 with a matched Garage Project beer.

Scopa

In the heart of Wellington’s vibrant dining culture, Scopa is a long-standing icon. Bringing fresh pasta, pizza and breads to the table, Scopa celebrate the best of Italian cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere.

LUNCH: $25 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Island Bay Butchery duck liver parfait with crispy Scopa pancetta and a chilli and herb salad on grilled house focaccia OR white anchovies with melted Cuba Fruit Mart leeks, Scopa preserved lemon, toasted pine nut and herb salad on grilled house focaccia.

Main: House made tagliatelle with Scopa speck, chilli, confit garlic, charred brussel sprouts and Kingsmeade Wairarapa Jack cheese OR risotto of butternut pumpkin with The Nut Store nutmeg and candied walnuts, pickled walnuts and Zany Zeus ricotta salata.

Dessert: Affogato with Gentlemen's Beans Coffee espresso and Gelissimo vanilla gelato.

Beverage: Paddy Borthwick Pinot Gris OR Gentlemen's Beans Coffee

DINNER: $35 - choose any three courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage. See lunch menu above for menu selections.

BURGER WELLINGTON: Scopa Saltimburger

Herbed Island Bay Butchery veal and pork patty wrapped in prosciutto, melted provolone cheese, watercress apple salad and rosemary roast potatoes: $22.

The Larder

The Larder is a foodie destination on the Miramar Peninsula where Jacob Brown delivers dynamic menus that reflect his passion for sourcing seasonal products directly from the supplier, and for honouring every part of the animal.

LUNCH: $35 - choose any two courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage.

Starter: Goat cheese souffle with truffle oil, chives and herb salad OR terrine, rillettes and ballontine of Wairarapa pork with cornichons relish and toasted Larder rye bread.

Main: Yellow Brick Road snapper pie with onion puree, truffle oil and petit salad OR lamb shank and shoulder pie with parsnip puree, tomato relish and petit salad.

Dessert: Slow cooked Martinborough quinces, Whittaker’s chocolate mousse, cinnamon and star anise OR cheese with Miramar wild fennel crackers, Atarangi honey and Kapiti herbs.

Beverage: Urlar Sauvignon Blanc 2001 OR Urlar Pinot Noir 2011 OR Supreme Coffee.

DINNER: $65 - choose any four courses, plus a Wellington regional beverage. Four course seasonal dinner. Add $25 Craggy Range Te Muna wine matches.

BURGER WELLINGTON: Home of the Wapiti

Flame-grilled Wapiti with smoked chipotle peppers, pickles and Garage Project onion relish: $20.