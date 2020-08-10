Violence, Repression, Demographic Change in Kashmir

“In the absence of any political space left in the valley, it is the guns that speak.”

5 min

By: Majid Maqbool

A year after the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir region by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government, the fears of state-backed demographic changes have deepened in India’s only Muslim-majority region.

Earlier this year, the state fast-tracked new domicile laws granting eligibility to Indian citizens who have lived in the region f…

This post is for paying subscribers

← Previous