Violence, Repression, Demographic Change in Kashmir
“In the absence of any political space left in the valley, it is the guns that speak.”
|5 min
By: Majid Maqbool
A year after the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir region by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government, the fears of state-backed demographic changes have deepened in India’s only Muslim-majority region.
Earlier this year, the state fast-tracked new domicile laws granting eligibility to Indian citizens who have lived in the region f…