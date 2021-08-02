Vietnam Tries to Fight Off the Delta Variant
After early success against Covid-19, the country now finds itself locked in a tense struggle
|1 hr ago
Until May of this year, Vietnam kept Covid-19 at bay. From the first reports of the virus's escape from Wuhan, its government was on alert. Rigorous screening, contact tracing, lockdowns, intensive propaganda – it was a textbook case of how to stay safe while neighboring countries fail.
The Health Ministry had a protocol for such events, developed after …