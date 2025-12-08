Vietnam’s Strategic Signaling With USS Tripoli Heading to Đà Nẵng
A free and responsible foreign policy requires clarity, not confrontation
By: Khanh Vu Duc
As regional tensions sharpen and great-power competition deepens across the Western Pacific, even a single port call can speak louder than a dozen policy speeches. The expected arrival of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in Đà Nẵng, where the 9th Marine Expeditionary Brigade arrived on March 8, 1965 …
