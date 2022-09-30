Malaysia (6.4 percent) cleared 6 percent in this forecast. Most other countries in the region are predicted to see growth under 5 percent. China, which has powered Asia for decades, is only expected to grow by 2.8 percent.

The Economist, meanwhile, declared that ‘Vietnam is emerging as a winner from the era of deglobalization,’ while also noting that Hanoi’s goal of becoming a wealthy country by 2045 will be difficult.

And in the Financial Times, Rockefeller International chair Ruchir Sharma named Vietnam one of the ‘seven economic wonders of a worried world,’ “a case study in communism that works.”

While officials are happy to absorb these plaudits, they have also highlighted the challenges facing the economy.

This week Nguyen Chi Dung, the Minister of Planning and Investment, warned that the risks of macroeconomic instability are “very high” through the rest of 2022 and into 2023. In addition to the risks facing every economy such as inflation, continued fallout from China’s zero-Covid approach and the war in Ukraine and potential recessions in major western economies, Vietnam has a few issues of its own.

Public investment disbursement, which sounds incredibly boring, has become such a problem that Prime Minister Pham Chinh addressed it this week, saying bluntly: “If we can’t disburse the money we have, it’s our fault.”

As of this week, just 46.7 percent of public investment set aside for 2022 has been distributed, equal to US$10.6 billion. Simple math shows that this means in order to meet the annual target, officials need to spend the remaining 53.3 percent in just three months.

Province- and city-level officials have borne the brunt of the blame for this, with central government leaders saying they (local officials) have hesitated to deal with land clearance, compensation, and investment procedures because they are so complicated.

The result is a dry-sounding topic with very real impact: public stuff simply isn’t getting built.

In Ho Chi Minh City alone, 100 public projects have received no funding this year thanks to delays in compensation and land valuation.

Foreign direct investment, on the other hand, continues to power ahead, reaching US$15.4 billion through the first eight months of the year, up 16.2 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

There’s an increasingly large gap between private ‒ for example, the US$1 billion LEGO factory in Binh Duong province that will likely open on schedule in 2024, and public ‒ for example, the planned third terminal at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport, which still is not under construction because the defense ministry hasn’t handed over the needed land, even though government funding is in place.

So besides ultimately dragging down growth, what does this mean on the ground?

Finding a Way Out of the Trap

While inflation is relatively under control, there are clear concerns that prices could rise if the international economic situation doesn’t improve.

Gasoline prices are currently at their lowest point in more than six months, but the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has asked the Ministry of Finance to remove the special consumption tax placed on petrol and reduce the value-added tax by half.

The ministry recently proposed reducing these two taxes, but by less than VCCI has urged. VCCI’s goal is to provide a buffer in case global gas prices surge again. We saw over the summer ‒when prices here reached a record ‒ that the government takes pocketbook issues like daily expenses for people very seriously, so this is something to watch.

Farmers, meanwhile, continue to be hammered by high fertilizer and other input costs, something that GDP growth doesn’t help with. According to this Mekong Eye feature, “In only two years, the prize of fertilizer in Vietnam rose by 300 percent. Pesticide prices followed, jumping by 20-30 percent. So did labor costs, with tillage and harvesting expense up a whopping 750 percent and 730 percent, respectively.”

Some farmers in the Mekong Delta have abandoned their rice paddies or switched to more cost-effective crops.

In the long-term, there is the more existential question of whether Vietnam can leverage all this growth and FDI to avoid the middle-income trap and break through into the developed world like South Korea and Taiwan.

A Nikkei Asia feature by Vietnamese-American journalist Lien Hoang is a terrific look at how difficult this will be, through the lens of the tech manufacturing industry. Here are a few key points: of the 21 companies that Apple sources from in Vietnam, none are Vietnamese. Of Samsung’s top 25 suppliers in Vietnam, none are Vietnamese. And in 2020, high-tech goods accounted for 42 percent of Vietnam’s exports, up from 13 percent in 2010, but this is almost entirely driven by foreign companies.

The government is well aware of this, and PM Chinh recently promised new policies aimed at encouraging the import of core production technologies in order to "decode, absorb and master [them] to speed up businesses’ technological renovation."

This will take time, and to be sure, Taiwan, South Korea and the other ‘Asian tigers’ didn’t become advanced economies overnight. However, there’s an important difference: in this era of free trade, Vietnam can’t (or will struggle to) pick ‘national champions’ through protectionism/favoritism like those countries were able to in this era of free trade.

Vingroup is currently the closest thing the country has to a homegrown national champion, but its smartphone/consumer tech business didn’t last long, and while VinFast’s ambition is impressive, its car platforms and technology (along with plenty of their management) came from overseas. I don’t mean to minimize the work being done there by Vietnamese employees, but the automaker certainly couldn’t have gotten off the ground without international know-how.

No other domestic company is even close to reaching Vingroup’s status, so it’s hard to know where breakthroughs will come from.

At the moment, of course, there’s also no answer to the question of whether Vietnam can avoid the pitfalls of countries like Thailand, whose economy is somewhat stuck.

Vietnam’s ride is certainly going well, but it’s a long journey to 2045.

Michael Tatarski is the editor of Vietnam Weekly. Reprinted with permission