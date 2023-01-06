Vietnam's NGO Dilemma
Foreign-funded nonprofits operate in a legal grey zone
By: Travis Vincent
Foreign-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have periodically urged Vietnam’s government to enact a Law on Associations, a framework that would specify what VNGOs (locally organized civil society groups) may and may not do. However, these efforts to clarify the role of VNGOs and secure their legal status have regularly failed.
T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.