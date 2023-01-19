Viet Beauty Queen's Miss World Recital Reawakens War Debate
Nearly a half century later still there are reverberations
By: Travis Vincent
The repercussions from the US’s defeat in Vietnam have found their way 48 years later into a beauty contest in Puerto Rico at the hands of Đỗ Thị Hà, who was chosen to represent her country as Miss Vietnam at the 70th edition of the Miss World Competition. She chose to play a revolutionary war song that months later is still stirring c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.