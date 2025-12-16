Beleagured Viet Conglomerate’s SLAPP Strategy Against Critics
Government more eager to help than prudent
In September, in the first lawsuit filed abroad against individuals accused of defaming Vietnam’s largest conglomerate, Phạm Nhật Vượng, founder and chairman of Vingroup Joint Stock Company vainly sued the Berlin-based Lê Trung Khoa, founder and editor-in-chief of Thoibao.de, a Vietnamese-language online outlet known for exposing Communist Party taboos.…
