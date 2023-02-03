Vietnam's Closing Legal Space for Civil Society
Resistance muted as organizations fear they might be next
By: Mark Sidel
When we think about the use of law and policy to restrict civil society in Asia, China, and India are the countries that usually come to mind.
In China under Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping, we have seen some advocacy organizations banned, their leaders arrested, foreign funding severely constrained, and day-to-day activities …
