Vietnam at 51
From strategic balancer to institutional power
By: Khanh Vu Duc
Fifty-one years after the April 30, 1975 fall of the Republic of Vietnam, the country is no longer defined primarily by war memory. It is defined by strategic positioning. In the Indo-Pacific of 2026—shaped by intensifying US–China rivalry, contested maritime domains, technological bifurcation, and fragile supply chains—Vietnam has emerg…
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