Vietnam’s 14th Congress Endorses Growth Commitment
Conclave signals Tô Lâm fully in charge
By: Khanh Vu Duc
Vietnam’s 14th National Communist Party Congress has concluded with unusually bold rhetoric ambitious targets, and what appears to be a wide-ranging accord over the party’s leadership. Commitments to double-digit growth, technological transformation, enhanced global integration, and a more assertive international role suggest a leadershi…
