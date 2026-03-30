VIC: Decapitation as Foreign Policy
Gunboat diplomacy in Venezuela, Iran and Cuba
US President Donald Trump appears to have fallen in love – vainly so far – with a foreign policy in which the US reshapes hostile regimes without committing to prolonged military occupation or large-scale nation-building. Taken together, the mounting pressure on Venezuela, Iran and Cuba suggests a recognizable strategic pattern – the VIC triangl…
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