Critical USAID Environmental Funding Dries Up in SEA
NGOs turn to ‘e-begging’ for critically important work
By: Gregory McCann
The freeze on all foreign aid that the US government announced, with the exception of Israel and Egypt, has been felt swiftly, shockingly and painfully in the conservation world in Southeast Asia. Vital workers keeping illegal loggers and wildlife poachers at bay – and frontline park rangers’ salaries paid – were given no notice that t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.