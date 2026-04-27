Washington Rewrites the Navy for Great-Power Conflict
From Phelan to Cao
By: Khanh Vu Duc
Naval power rarely changes course through headlines. It changes through personnel. The removal of US Navy Secretary John Phelan and the elevation of Hung Cao as Acting Secretary is one such signal, subtle in form, strategic in implication. In the language of great-power competition, this is not about administrative turnover. It is about …
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