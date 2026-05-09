US-China Crackdown on Dubai Scam Centers
Joint enforcement smooths way for potentially friendly mid-May Xi-Trump meeting in Beijing
By: Toh Han Shih
A recent crackdown on an international scam and human trafficking ring in Dubai involving the US and China, Dubai and Thailand may indicate warming relations between the US and China, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing on May 14 and 15, when he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“With so many Americans impacted by …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.