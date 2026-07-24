US Makes Belated Leap Into Naval Drone Warfare
Overdue move to drone warfare follows litany of conventional failures
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
Last week’s successful maritime strike carried out by US Central Command against Iran’s major Bandar Abbas Naval Base is a significant maturing step for US naval drone warfare capability, with the US Navy finally beginning to make serious progress out of its naval drone R&D efforts. These efforts have been lackluster at best and to…
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