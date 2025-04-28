US Shipbuilding Revival: Mountain To Climb
US planners seek viable working plan to meet Trump demands
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
US President Donald Trump’s push to revitalize the US’s shipbuilding industry continues to move ahead sporadically, as recently-released data show the true scale of disparity between American and Chinese shipbuilding industries. To many, it appears to be a fool’s errand.
America’s once-mighty shipbuilding industry, which in 1943 was…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.