US-India Ties: The ‘Defining Partnership’ of the 21st Century?
When expediency trumps ideals
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
With an eye on China and the geopolitics of the 21st century that requires crucial geopolitical realignments, Washington is courting allies all over the world. Nowhere is this diplomatically more evident – or more contradictory – than with India.
From a realpolitik standpoint, there are advantages. With its growing tensions with Bei…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.