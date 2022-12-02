Urban Sprawl Uglifies Kashmir's 'Venice of the East'
Repeated master plans result in unregulated, unplanned growth
By: Majid Maqbool
Despite having three master plans since the1970s, the 5,000-year-old Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Jammu and Kashmir region, has seen unregulated, unplanned growth especially over the past three decades, imperiling one of the world’s great tourist attractions, known for its natural environment, gardens…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.