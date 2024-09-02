Unregulated Tourism Damaging Kashmir’s Fragile Ecosystem
Concerns the hordes will only wreck what they came to see
By: Majid Maqbool
The Kashmir region, recognized as one of the most beautiful in the world, its natural scenery of lakes and breathtaking mountain vistas augmented with Mughal gardens and Hindu temples, is in danger of being wrecked by record numbers of tourists who have inundated the area following the Indian government’s push to promote tourism, raisin…
