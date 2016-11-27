What happened at the UN Marrakech Climate Talks?

The United Nations-sponsored 22nd Conference of Parties (COP) run from November 7 to 18 at Marrakech, Morocco, with the aim of discussing finance and implementation of the Paris agreement.
What has transpired during the talks? Follow some of the highlights in Asia Sentinel's reports below:
November 9: Can the World Meet its Climate Change Commitments? Protesters at Marrakech negotiations say the money is going to arms instead --
November 12: Marrakech Climate Talks Thrown into Confusion by US Election President-elect’s threat to cancel Paris agreement now a reality --
November 15: Working Around US Pledge to Leave Climate Pact Global carbon budget can decline even without US, experts say --
November 21: UN Marrakech Climate Talks End with Little Action Trump-inspired gloom combines with lack of solid funding commitments