Undhof Salomon Pfaffenberg Riesling 2005 Winery Profile The Salomon’s are a remarkable wine family, acquiring the Undhof around 1780, which was once the farm building of a Capuchin monastery, and have been producing wines since 1792. The Undhof is located in twin town of Stein (Krems/Stein), one of the oldest wine centers in Austria, founded on wine a millennium ago when the monks who followed Charlemagne's army down the Danube saw the potential of its south-facing terraces. They are one of the most progressive and quality-driven wineries in Austria today, making Riesling’s and Gruner Veltliner of stunning purity and elegance. Terroir (=total vineyard environment) & Vintage Synopsis Bordering the eastern part of the Wachau, the Kremstal region with its south-facing hills and terraces surrounding the twin towns Krems and Stein, benefits greatly from the reflective warmth of the Danube River. The Pfaffenberg vineyard has south-facing terraces, perched on a granite cliff shelf overlooking the river Danube at 250 to 270m above sea- level. The vines are 40 years old planted in Urgestein (rock) with mainly schist (slate), in some places a layer of decomposed humus. Tasting Note Perfume of summer fields and a squeezed lemon, with subtle apricot, wet slate mineral notes in the background. Tightly focused palate, intense and expansive - racy citrus and mandarin, apricot juiciness, yet lean and chalky with a core of biting lemon, with wet-stone, distilled-slate minerality, finishing bone dry with bracing acidity (indicative of the excellent 2005 vintage) and great length. This is a tighter, more mineral-focused style, a perfect expression of terroir - the Riesling drinkers Riesling. Serving & Food Pairing Excellent hand-to-hand combat wine for spicy Thai food, particularly tangy salads and Tom Yum soups, but will also keep up with the hottest green curry. Also sublime with freshly chucked oysters or cold cut meats, smoked pork, salami’s. Longevity & Price Point Very agreeable and refreshing as a young wine and should remain so until around 2008, then close down as it begins hibernation, emerging around 2013 and will easily last 15 to 20 years in good cellaring conditions. Exceptionally well priced, one of the true white wine bargains in the world – purchase by the case without hesitation. HK$168 per bottle. Importer/Agent Hong Kong: Solar Max (solarmax@netvigator.com) Phone 25 54 11 83. Singapore: Oaks Cellars Ph 6835 3511. Australia: Vintage and Vine Ph: 02 8920 3088, www.vintageandvine.com Japan: Vintage and Vine Ph: 02 8920 3088 Vineyard website: www.undhof.at Also further information on Austrian wines: www.winesfromaustria.com