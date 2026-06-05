Uncomfortable Undertones in Lee’s Sweep of South Korean Polls
Seoul mayor’s victory regarded as first step in rebuilding conservatives
By: Shim Jae Hoon
Under the cover of the smashing victory of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s ruling Democratic Party in this week’s local government elections lurks the shadow of political unrest, with the opposition People Power Party retaining the Seoul mayorship from incumbent Oh Se Hoon. The Democrats seized 12 of 16 governorships and mayoralt…
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