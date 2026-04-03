UN Reports Detail Unjust Access to Justice for Women and Girls
In many cases, women’s rights are being rolled back, reports say
By: Shobha Shukla
Women’s rights are actually regressing globally, with millions of women and girls denied equal rights to education, employment, pay, inheritance and land rights. Nearly a quarter of countries report a rollback, according to the 2026 UN Secretary-General’s reports on women and girls, which highlight a seve…
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