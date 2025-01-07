Ukraine Proves Tough Battlefield for North Koreans
Rising casualties can push Kim to send more troops
By: Shim Jae Hoon
Three months after their arrival, thousands of North Korean troops fighting in Russia’s Kursk region alongside their Russian comrades are incurring heavy casualties, according to US and Ukrainian officials. Exactly how many have been wounded or died so far is a closely guarded secret as neith…
