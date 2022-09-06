UK Picks Truss Amid Massive Crises
But record ethnic mix likely in top cabinet jobs
By: John Elliott
Rishi Sunak has been beaten – more narrowly than many had expected – by Liz Truss to become leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and the country’s fourth prime minister in six years.
Truss’s 81,326 votes against Sunak’s 60,399 showed a majority of approximately 21,000, which is less of a landslide than recent media commentary has sugges…
