Two Killed on Indonesia's ill-Starred High-Speed Rail Project
Crash of work train may delay project once again
By: Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Indonesia’s Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project, already dogged by a soaring budget and missed deadlines, may be delayed again after a work train derailed in December, killing two Chinese technicians and injuring others in yet another blow to the project’s prestige.
