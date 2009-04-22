Two Blog Posts Make A Beichuan Suicide Look Suspicious

Here is my translation of the Southern Weekend news article:-

"Around 2:00 a.m. on April 20, 2009, Beichuan Jiang Tribe (北川羌族) Autonomous County Committee Deputy Publicity Administrator Feng Xiang passed away in his home. He is aged 33. According to the Public Security department’s preliminary inspection, he died from hanging himself. Investigation of the case is still ongoing.

Feng Xiang graduated from Sichuan Teachers’ University Chinese Language and Literature Faculty and since July 1996 has taught in various elementary schools in Beichuan. In April 2004, he was seconded to the Beichuan County Committee Publicity Department.

During the May 12 earthquake disaster last year, Feng’s eight-year-old son Feng Han Mo was killed and his body has never been found. Bearing great pain from the loss of his beloved son, he threw himself whole-heartedly into the post-quake relief work and made outstanding contributions. On June 11, 2008, he was promoted to the post of Beichuan Jiang Tribe Autonomous County Committee Deputy Publicity Administrator.

According to a Southern Metropolis report, Feng Xiang’s brother Feng Fei reveals that the key reason why Feng Xiang committed suicide was the immense amount of pressure he was under – he has been heart-broken over the loss of his son, and yet, being in the post of County Committee Deputy Publicity Administrator, he had to bring people to inspect the disaster area almost everyday, thus it’s like peeling off the new skin from his wound.

On October 3 last year, Beichuan County Committee Agricultural Office Supervisor Dong Yu Fei (董玉飛) committed suicide at his temporary abode. There was not too much controversy over his death – people attributed the reason of the suicide to his inability to shake off the post-quake trauma and to the loss of his son.

Feng Xiang’s case appears to be similar to Dong’s case. The only difference is that Feng left two blog posts.

On April 20, at 00:53, Feng Xiang wrote a blog post titled 'Many Ifs' in the QZone of qq.com. Beginning sentences with the word 'If', he separately addressed his elder brother, wife, father, mother and his dead son. Then he expressed how much pain he had been in: 'I really find it too painful to be living. Please let me rest…. Really, please let me take a good rest.' But the most intriguing part is this: 'If, some day, I am dead, my friends, please do not be sad. My departure would make many people happy and many people relieved. My existence is their cause of fear – I am their opponent. For them, isn’t the departure of an opponent something worthy of celebration?'

Same day, at 00:12, Feng Xiang wrote another post titled 'I Am Only Telling You Three Points'. He wrote: 'I would have lived a hermit’s life. Please do not pressure me. I seldom use foul language. Please, please be lenient with me. Please do not force me into a dead-end alley. It’s true, I am still living because I believe in my friends, because I believe in friendship. So, I beg you, do not tear open and let me see the wicked side on the back of something that I think is the most beautiful.' Then at the end of the post, Feng Xiang made a footnote in brackets that says: 'I have studied both classical and modern Chinese. I still use the word '您' to address you, it means that I still respect you. Why do you treat me thus? Why?…..'

According to the Southern Metropolis report which quotes someone familiar with the Feng case, one major reason why Feng committed suicide is that he clashed with other people over the quake relief resources."

The Southern Weekend article has provided links to the two qq.com blog posts, but it seems only the link to the post titled 'Many Ifs' works; the link to the other post turns out to be the same link as the first one.

A Google search for Feng’s own personal blog site returned this link:-

http://blog.sina.com.cn/bcfengxiang

The last blog post shown in the link is one dated May 21, 2008 with his son’s photo. But the numerous comments are up-to-date (netizens have been leaving messages on Feng Xiang’s blog to mourn his death).