Twist in E&O takeover saga
|M.A. Wind
|Jan 30, 2012
In affidavits filled in the High court, The Securities Commission stated that Justice Tuan Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim was previously employed by the agency and that "in the circumstances, there is a real danger of bias prevalent in so far as the present dispute is concerned"
The yet-to-be-published court filings made available to The Straits Times represent the first responses by the Securities Commission to a closely followed suit filed in December by a minority shareholder of E&O.
The waiver granted to Sime Darby has stoked criticism of the coddling of listed state-controlled entitities that dominate the Malaysian stock exchange at the expense of minority shareholders.
The legal dispute is also offering a rare peek into the inner workings of the Securities Commission.
According to the affidavit signed by Datuk Francis Tan Leh Kiah, the second-most senior commissioner in the Securities Commission, Sime Darby's purchase of the stake in E&O underwent two layers of scrutiny to determine whether a general offer should be carried out.
A task force comprising senior officers from the agency's corporate finance and legal divisions examined the transaction and considered two key elements in the deal that could rise to a mandatory general offer obligation on Sime Darby. Mr. Tan said the task force ruled that the three groups which sold the blocks of E&O shares to Sime Darby did not collectively control the company and the disposal did not trigger a general offer.
But on the second issue, the task force was of the view that a new "concert party" has been created between Sime Darby and E&O's managing director Terry Tham, who jointly controlled more than 33 per cent in the property concern after the deal. Thus, a general offer obligation had been triggered, Mr. Tan's affidavit noted.
The recommendations were then forwarded to the agency's final ruling authority. Mr. Tan said that a three-member committee unanimously agreed with the recommendation from the task force that the three groups were not acting in concert and did not have control of the company.
But the committee in "a majority decision" ruled that Sime Darby and Datuk Tham were not acting in concert and a general offer obligation did not arise.