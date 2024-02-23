By: B A Hamzah

Had he lived, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Alhaj, Malaysia’s founding leader, would have been 101 years old on February 8. He was born in 1903 in the northern state of Alor Setar where he chose as his final resting place, unlike other premiers Tun Razak Husin and Tun Hussin Onn, who were buried at the National Mausoleum, in the compound of the…