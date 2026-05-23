Trump, Xi, and a Defining Moment for the World
An examination of the deeper meaning behind the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing, and why its consequences will ripple far beyond China and the United States
History was made when Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met in Beijing from May 13 to 15, 2026 — a summit that unfolded against rising geopolitical tensions, growing economic uncertainty, and renewed questions over the future balance of power in Asia.
More than just political theater, the meeting drew global attention because of …
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