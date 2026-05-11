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David McGarry's avatar
David McGarry
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So many ertrors, or false statements in this short article that it's hard to decide where to start with pointing out what is wrong.

As usual, the author has his "bash the Jews" section. It is true that Israel has been accused of genocide in Gaza by a coalition of Muslims and treacherous left wingers, and the author of this article was among the accusers. The late Queen Elizabeth was accused of being an alien from outer space by people with a similar grasp of reality to the author. Using an unproven, and demonstrably false, accusation as part of a wider argument only highlights the flaws and lack of integrity of the people making that argument.

Perhaps the author could explain why the decision by the current American government to enforce its (perfectly reasonable) laws and prosecute the criminals breaking them should anger Asians (or anyone else). Why is defending America's borders wrong?

Since the 1979 Islamic takeover of Iran, the regime there has been nothing short of evil to its own people and the rest of the world. It has been a relentless sponsor of terrorism and subversion. The regime has a stockpile of around 450kg of weapons grade uranium that has no other at that purity use except for making nuclear weapons. Sooner or later, Iran will have its own nuclear arsenal, and then the regime will threaten the future of humanity.

Every American government since 1980 has tried to contain the evil Iranian regime and they have failed. President Trump decided to solve the issue once and for all. This is not a situation that can be resolved in just a few days, and Trump deserves criticism for his public pronouncements on the subject. Look at how long it took America to defeat the Soviet Union. Iran will be overcome much sooner than that, now that the nettle has finally be grasped.

The fact that European members of NATO have refused to help America in this conflict is part of a wider break within the alliance. These countries are not allies, but parasites, and it is no longer in America's interests to support them. If NATO can become an alliance of countries that are all pulling their weight then it should continue. If not, America is better off without them.

The Americans are right to be highly suspicious of Americans, although that suspicion urgently needs to be translated into mass expulsions if they want to avoid the fate of Europe. Out of interest, in what way is Bangladesh secular? Sumatra is leading the Islamification of Indonesia, so that's another poor example of Muslims from "acceptable" places.

The author has focussed on China's dominance of the world's rare earths supplies. That's a reasonable point to make. On the other hand, this year America has cut off two of China's main suppliers of oil. China has a large stockpile of oil, but that just cushions the blow for a few months. In the long term, China is now dependent on Russian oil. A change in Russia's abilityy or willingless to provide oil to China at discount rates would be disastrous for China.

In conclusion, America does not need China more than China needs America, so Trump is not a supplicant. It is hard to tell in this article at which point a lack of common sense gives way and dishonesty kicks in, but it is too flawed an article to be called an analysis of the situation. The author ahould either do much better, or try a different line of work.

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