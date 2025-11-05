By: Khanh Vu Duc

To Lam greets Hegseth in Hanoi City. Photo from VNA

On November 2, at the headquarters of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm received U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Under Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. The handshake beneath the Party’s red banners, widely circulated on state media, was more than symbolic. It was a test shot, …