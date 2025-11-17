Trump’s Trade-Centric Indo-Pacific Realignment
Vietnam seeks to fit in
By: Khanh Vu Duc
When Donald Trump returned to the White House on January 20, the world braced for another upheaval and rightly so. His second term, 10 months old, has already begun to redefine America’s alliances and economic posture in Asia.
The Indo-Pacific, once framed by Washington as a theater f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.