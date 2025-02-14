Trump Plays Hardball to Wean Panama from China
China’s growing influence over Latin American ports spurs Trump’s threat to take over
By: Toh Han Shih
So far, the US has not retaken the Panama Canal, as US President Donald Trump recently threatened. But his hardball tactics, including the threat of military force, have compelled Panama to sever ties with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), making it the first Latin American country to both endorse a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.