Trump Tries to Force Asian Countries to Buy US LNG
Trade war could lead to environmental degradation in Southeast Asia
By: Tim Daiss
US President Donald Trump’s trade war has shaken global stock markets, created angst both in the US and abroad, created rifts in long-term political alliances, and created demonstrable doubt over whether or not the 47th US president has a grip on reality. It is also impacting energy markets in Asia.
To reduc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.