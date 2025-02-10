Trump Administration Cutbacks Threaten Global Health Programs
Young people call for all sexual and reproductive health services including safe abortion rights
By: Shobha Shukla
Donald Trump’s presidency will have far-reaching consequences for sexual and reproductive health, bodily autonomy, and human rights worldwide. He has already withdrawn US financial support to the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer share expertise with the WHO. All…
