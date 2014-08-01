Truffle Wine Dinner (Singapore) presented by Merchants and Towerhill Estate

Pairing of Superior Perigord Truffle dinner with Australian artisanal wines Singapore, July 2014 – Towerhill Estate, a tiny and award-winning boutique winery in Mount Barker, Western Australia is our guest at an unusually special wine dinner at Merchants Wine Cellar.

Julian, owner/vigneron from Towerhill, will be hand-carrying this precious cargo on the plane from nearby Manjimup – freshly harvested Superior Perigord Truffles. We’ll pair these sublime, gastronomic jewels with Towerhill’s exceptional Decanter Gold winning Riesling and WSA Gold winning Cabernet at a once only, five-course wine dinner at Merchants. Julian will also bust the old myth that all Rieslings are sweet – with a line-up that includes bone-dry and semi-dry styles. Towerhill Estate has won many awards for their wines locally and overseas.

Merchants creates the platform for small wineries like Towerhill Estate to share their wines out of Australia and New Zealand. As wine appreciation grows in Singapore, Merchants invites winemakers to come from their home countries to share their wine stories.

Date: 16 August 2014, Saturday

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Merchants of Singapore 52-53 Duxton Road

Price: $118 + Capacity: 30 tickets available only

Booking method: Contact Merchants at info@merchantsofsingapore.com.sg

www.towerhillwine.com.au