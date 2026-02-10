Troubled Bangladesh Goes to Polls Seeking Reform
Hasina’s party absent, rival BNP front-runner
By: Nava Thakuria
Bangladesh will seek to reboot democracy amid continuing sectarian violence that threatens February 12 polls to elect its Jatiya Sansad, the national parliament, with United Nations secretary-general António Guterres refusing to send election observers out of concerns over unrest. The polls and …
