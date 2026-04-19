TRANSCRIPT: “Iran’s losses are disruptive, but not necessarily regime-breaking”
Interview with Alex Vatanka, founding director of the Iran program at Middle East Institute in Washington D.C.
By: Majid Maqbool
Alex Vatanka is a leading expert on Iranian politics and US-Iran relations. Vatanka is a Senior Fellow and founding Director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C. Born in Tehran, he specializes in Iran’s domestic power struggles, foreign policy, and regional security dynamics, including tensions with the U…
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