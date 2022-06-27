Controversial Traditional Chinese Remedy Distributed to Millions in Hong Kong
Beijing floods territory with remedy despite concerns over effectiveness or safety
By: Malick Gai
Millions of doses of Lianhua Qingwen, a traditional Chinese medicine used to treat symptoms of influenza, have been distributed to Hong Kong households free of charge at the behest of Beijing in an effort to blunt the effects of Covid-19 despite concerns over the absence of enough independent studies or data showing real-world scientific e…