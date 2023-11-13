Traditional Chinese Medicine Continues to Exploit Endangered Species
Fortune 500 companies linked to trade, with leopards now a key ingredient
By: Gregory McCann
A new report from the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) titled Investing in Extinction: How the global financial sector profits from traditional medicine firms using threatened species highlights the severe threat to leopards and pangolins thanks to the continued popularity of the unproven health benefits of traditi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.