Top Pakistani Court Rules Preaching Christianity is no Crime
Worker freed as top court grows increasingly concerned at blasphemy mobs
By: Aftab Alexander Mughal
In a landmark verdict involving a sanitary worker’s bail decision, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has declared that preaching Christianity is not a crime in the Islamic Republic. The country’s top tribunal showed its concern about those accused in blasphemy cases, advising the government to take blasphemy cases with utmost care and t…
