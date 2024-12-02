One-time Indonesian Minister’s Arrest: Don’t Cross Jokowi
Former president’s clout outlives executive tenure
At some point in the new year, Indonesia’s attorney general’s office is scheduled to prosecute Tom Lembong, the Harvard-trained 53-year-old former trade minister and investment board chairman who broke with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and became his fierce critic. It is a case regarded by many in Jakar…
