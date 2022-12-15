By: Toh Han Shih

Samuel Bankman-Fried, the former wunderkind of the now-crashed crypto darling FTX, conspired to steal billions of dollars of customers’ money, mislead creditors and investors, substantial numbers of them in Asia, and tried to bribe US politicians, according to US indictments and US officials.

The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried, known universal…