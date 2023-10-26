Time to Pull Back From The Mighty Greenback?
East Asian currencies, including some Southeast Asian ones, look to be a haven
For all of its problems, China looks closer to the end of a crisis than the beginning, while the US looks increasingly vulnerable to one. Beijing, for instance, announced on October 24 that it would issue RMB1 trillion (US$136.7 billion) in special central government bonds and transfer the funds directly to local governments for public infrastructure an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.