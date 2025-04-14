Tibetans Demand Probe into High Lama’s Death in Vietnam
Monk had escaped from Tibet for Ho Chi Minh City after persecution
The global Tibetan exile community has united in anger following the suspicious death of the respected Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje while in Chinese custody in Vietnam, with demonstrations, candlelight vigils, and formal petitions organized in multiple countries urging the Vietnamese government to conduct a thorough and independent probe.
The Tulk…
