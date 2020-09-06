Three-Way Pact Seeks to Reduce China Supply Chain Dependence
Japan, India, Australia join the crowd in seeking to capitalize on trade war
|7 min
By: Neeta Lal
Signs are starting to appear that the breakdown in multinational supply chains that began with US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China is accelerating, with India, Japan and Australia launching a multi-pronged initiative aimed primarily at correcting the asymmetry in China’s favor.
A combination of factors is at work beyond rising t…